Fujitsu has held more than £3.4 billion ($4.3 billion) of active contracts with parts of the British state including the Bank of England since 2019, despite its role in the U.K.’s Post Office scandal.

A parliamentary committee said £1.4 billion of those contracts were awarded after a 2019 court ruling which associated Fujitsu with the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of local branch managers for theft and fraud. The Japanese technology company supplied post offices with its Horizon software, which contained bugs.

The contracts included £2.8 billion of deals with HM Revenue & Customs, agreements worth £629.3 million with the Financial Conduct Authority and a £417,586 commitment with the Bank of England, according to data from the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee.