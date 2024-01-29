Toyota Motor has announced that it would suspend shipments of some models — including the Hilux truck and Land Cruiser 300 SUV — after irregularities were discovered during certification tests for diesel engines developed by its affiliate Toyota Industries.

A special investigative committee found irregularities during horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models. The development of the engines had been commissioned to Toyota Industries, Toyota Motor said in a statement on Monday.

Ten models use the affected engines globally, including six models in Japan, Toyota said.

Shares in Toyota Industries sank 6% shortly after the news.