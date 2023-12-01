Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries is turning to custom-made semiconductors to eke out energy savings, as companies increasingly look to bespoke chip designs to enhance performance.

As tech heavyweights such as Apple and Amazon spend heavily on custom cutting-edge chips, companies using legacy chips are also looking to introduce custom silicon.

Osaka-headquartered Daikin, which expects to make 10 million home air conditioners in the current financial year, said it was partnering with a Japanese design company to customize logic chips for inverters used in its air conditioners.