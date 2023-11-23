“So cheap” is the common refrain on social media as travelers pick through luxury goods or peruse second-hand shops in Japan, showing off their latest finds on TikTok and Instagram. For foreign visitors, “cheap” Japan is a thrill.

Since the nation’s borders reopened more than a year ago, a steady wave of tourists have ventured into Japan, with the figure in October eclipsing pre-pandemic numbers. And on lifestyle blogs and websites, the country is regularly namechecked as a top shopping destination.

As a long-time base in Asia for luxury brands such as Gucci and a nation with its own globally renowned fashion companies, Japan is a top expansion choice for international retailers. Meanwhile, the country’s creative and cultural allure, combined with its reputation for great service, have made the nation stand out as a shopping destination.