A new business hub near Tokyo’s Haneda Airport held a grand opening on Thursday, aiming to take advantage of its proximity to one of Japan’s major gateways to the world.

Haneda Innovation City, which sits on 5.9 hectares, focuses on mobility, robotics and health care, provides office space, and is also involved in other research and development. Shops and restaurants are also integrated into the facility.

The new complex, which is connected to Tenkubashi Station right next to the station for Haneda Airport’s Terminal 3, is also designed to enable firms to test new technologies in real-life settings.