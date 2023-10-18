Elon Musk’s X is piloting a market-specific pricing initiative that will require new, unverified accounts in New Zealand and the Philippines to sign up for a $1 annual subscription in order to post and interact on the site.

The new “Not A Bot” subscription method is billionaire Musk’s latest way of nudging users toward paying for the platform, following X’s premium blue checkmark offering, which has pricing starting at $8 a month. That method has so far struggled to attract paying users.

The “new test” currently only affects new users in the two markets, according to X, and is a way to “bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity,” a post shared by the company said. “It is not a profit driver.”