Elon Musk’s X is allowing child sexual exploitation material to rampantly proliferate across the social media platform, according to Australian regulators, the latest in a growing list of legal challenges the company is facing.

In February, the Australian eSafety Commissioner issued legal notices to tech companies, including TikTok, X and Google, instructing them to respond to questions related to child abuse content on their platforms amid concerns of insufficient systems and a lack of proactivity in tackling the issue.

In a report Monday, Australian regulators claimed that both Google and X — formerly known as Twitter — had failed to “adequately respond to a number of questions.”