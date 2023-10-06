Major Wall Street bank analysts will begin weighing in on one of the most-watched initial public offerings in the U.S. so far this year.

Arm Holdings raised $4.87 billion last month in the largest IPO on a U.S. exchange since Rivian Automotive’s $13.7 billion offering in November 2021. Starting next week, analysts at the more than 25 firms, including Barclays, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group, that participated in the IPO can initiate coverage of the chip designer.

So far, analysts who aren’t beholden to the so-called quiet period are generally cautious on Arm.