A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit Ibaraki Prefecture at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, shaking buildings in the capital.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 70 kilometers and was centered inland, the Meteorological Agency said. There was no risk of tsunami from the earthquake, it added, and no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor caused shaking of a 4 on the Japanese intensity scale of 7 in Ibaraki, and a 3 in central Tokyo.