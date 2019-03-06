Asia Pacific

South Korea sees signs North is restoring part of missile launch site it tore down: Yonhap

WASHINGTON - South Korean intelligence agencies have detected signs that North Korea is restoring part of the Dongchang-ri missile launch site it tore down, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Specifically, Yonhap said the closed-off country, under pressure for years to discontinue its nuclear program, is putting back a roof and a door on the facility.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service also said during a briefing for the National Assembly’s intelligence committee that “the U.S. information is the same as ours,” according to Yonhap.

A second summit on denuclearization between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week broke down over differences on how far North Korea was willing to limit its nuclear program and the degree of U.S. willingness to ease sanctions on the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was hopeful the United States would send a delegation to North Korea in the coming weeks.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for officials to try to find a way to restart talks between the North and the United States.

The breakdown of the summit was a blow for Moon, who had hoped eased U.S. sanctions would help lead to a restart of inter-Korean projects, including a factory park, key to his vision for a pan-peninsula economic community.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (right) presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Moon urged the U.S. and North Korea to quickly resume denuclearization talks after their Hanoi summit last week ended without a deal. | YONHAP / VIA AFP-JIJI A man takes photographs of mock missiles at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul Feb. 28. | REUTERS

