Have an at-home hanami with these cherry blossom-flavored sweets

This year’s hanami konbini sakura dorayaki anpan dango season is shaping up to be a weird one. The beginning of spring rarely forces people to choose between having a good time under the cherry blossoms and grappling with a pandemic, but that’s where we’re at in 2020.

(convenience store) (cherry blossom) offerings. FamilyMart currently boasts a range of cherry blossom-themed sweets, from a pinkish pound cake to pancake sandwiches. The highlight, though, is a sakura bun (¥128 after tax), which adds a slightly tart cherry taste to the red bean paste.

dumpling trio (¥170 after tax), which is a nice variant for those who are sakura-flavor fatigued. The best ongoing konbini sweet, however, isn’t tied to the season — it’s Lawson’s dorayaki (¥240 after tax). Inspired by “Doraemon,” it’s a fluffy creation stuffed with a juicy strawberry For those proactively practicing social distancing, it’s still possible to have a hanami from the comfort of your own home thanks to Seven-Eleven’s best offering is a . It won’t evoke a crowded park, but it will perk you up.