Festival to unveil new rose

The 47th Jiyugaoka Megami Festival will take place near Jiyugaoka Station in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward on Oct. 13 and 14.

The festival will feature music, cultural events and shops in the fashionable district. Some 600,000 visitors are expected to attend the festival with more than 1,300 stores taking part. Admission is free.

One of the purposes of the event is to promote the new Jiyugaoka rose, details about which will be revealed in May, and to collect entries to help decide the new flower’s official name. At the event, J-pop band Do As Infinity and former Takarazuka actress Midori Hatsukaze, among others, will perform.

Other performers include Jiyugaoka Music Ambassador soprano Tomoko Shibata & Singers, Jiyugaoka Culture and Art Ambassador and singer Aki Yashiro, Jazz-21 orchestra and the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet Band.

Jiyugaoka Station, well-known for its fashionable streets and numerous cake shops, is on the Tokyu Toyoko Line and Tokyu Oimachi Line.

For more information, see https://www.jiyugaoka-abc.com.e.mb.hp.transer.com/ .