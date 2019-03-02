Nissin's lasagna-flavored cup noodle's design catches the eye, but tastes surprisingly normal

Nissin’s new lasagna-flavored, “big-sized” cup noodle aims to pack the taste of the hearty Italian dish into a single cup (¥205 before tax), promising a mix of cheese and meat sauce. In theory, that’s a totally normal combination, but it does grab attention while strolling down the konbini aisle.

And, like a lot of these eye-catching instant noodles, the taste is neither strange nor amazing. This cup offers something close to spaghetti and meatballs, albeit of the canned variety you might experience in the West. It’s totally serviceable, and does hit the spot in a time of need, but it’s not something really worth going out of your way for.