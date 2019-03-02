Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

Nissin's lasagna-flavored cup noodle's design catches the eye, but tastes surprisingly normal

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Nissin’s new lasagna-flavored, “big-sized” cup noodle aims to pack the taste of the hearty Italian dish into a single cup (¥205 before tax), promising a mix of cheese and meat sauce. In theory, that’s a totally normal combination, but it does grab attention while strolling down the konbini aisle.

And, like a lot of these eye-catching instant noodles, the taste is neither strange nor amazing. This cup offers something close to spaghetti and meatballs, albeit of the canned variety you might experience in the West. It’s totally serviceable, and does hit the spot in a time of need, but it’s not something really worth going out of your way for.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Handmade with flair: The chef at Urumqi makes laghman noodles by spinning the dough through the air, which gives the noodles their unique, springy texture.
Uighur restaurants in Tokyo: Finding heaven through food
The Xinjiang region of China goes relatively unnoticed for its distinct cuisine, though it has certainly garnered international attention in other respects. Xinjiang, China's westernmost provinc...
Labor of love: Mai Nagamatsu shaves all her katsuobushi manually to order. Four varieties are kept on hand for diners to sample.
Katsuo Shokudo: Celebrating the umami tradition
When it comes to seafood, we all have our favorites. It might be maguro (tuna) sushi, charcoal-grilled unagi (eel), a salmon steak or a nice fillet of batter-fried plaice. For Mai...
Up for a challenge: Before becoming Harvestmoon's head brewer, Tomoko Sonoda was a beer-brewing novice.
Harvestmoon: Craft beer brewed for every palate
As Japanese brewing regulations relaxed in the mid-1990s, it wasn't uncommon for large Japanese resort companies to open breweries. One such brewery, Harvestmoon, is owned and operated by Orient...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nissin's new lasagna-flavored, "big-sized" cup noodle.

, ,