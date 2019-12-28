Takeji Iwamiya's "Kasa-no-ma (umbrella room), Wachigaiya, Shimabara" (1955-65) | © IWAMIYA AYA

'The Colors and Shapes of Kyoto: Takeji Iwamiya — In Pursuit of the Beauty of Japan'

FUJIFILM SQUARE

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan. 4-March 31

During World War II, Takeji Iwamiya (1920-1989), a keen photographer, was sent to Manchukuo (present-day Manchuria) to document the war. When he returned to Japan, he continued to pursue photography, winning first prize at the Fuji Photo Contest in 1954 with his color photograph, “Mannequins.” The following year, he established a commercial studio but also published his own works focusing on Japanese history and nature.

To commemorate the centenary of Iwamiya’s death, this exhibition showcases 28 works from “The Colors and Shapes of Kyoto,” considered one of his masterpieces of vivid imagery.

Fujifilm Square; Tokyo Midtown, 9-7-3 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. 03-6271-3350; fujifilmsquare.jp/en

Takeji Iwamiya's "Kasa-no-ma (umbrella room), Wachigaiya, Shimabara" (1955-65) | © IWAMIYA AYA