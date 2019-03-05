Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Publicness of the Art Center Phase Ⅰ'

CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, ART TOWER MITO

by Yukari Tanaka

March 2-May 6

As the Contemporary Art Gallery, Art Tower Mito, prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2020, it is reassessing the role of an art institution.

This exhibition is the first phase of “Publicness of the Art Center” and looks at ways to use museum space to encourage creativity and discourse. The museum will take on three new roles — as a public space of creativity, where visitors can see artists’ works and how they are made; a place of discourse, where communication with others is encouraged; and as a “third space” in the form of a cafe where artists and others can openly discuss ideas.

Phase one also hosts artist-in-residence and workshop programs, the results of which will become phase two, and features international artists, including Haji Oh, Yuko Mohri, Fuminao Suenaga, Ishu Han and Osamu Jareo in Japan.

Contemporary Art Gallery, Art Tower Mito; 1-6-8 Goken-cho, Mito, Ibaraki. Mito Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 029-227-8111; www.arttowermito.or.jp/english

Yuko Mohri's "Parade" (2011-17) | JACQUELINE TRICHARD