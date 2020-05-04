Bernard the dog is a lovable 'goofball'

Bernard is a handsome young fellow who arrived at ARK with his four siblings three years ago. The pups had been born to a stray mother in Yamaguchi Prefecture and were only a month old at the time of arrival.

Despite being a lovely dog, Bernard was the most timid of his family and, as so often happens, he has been overlooked for adoption. He has slowly learned to trust people and, being intelligent and observant, is a quick learner and will soon play with people he gets to know.

Weighing around 15 kilograms and the size of a Shiba, Bernard has an affectionate side and is good with other dogs. He’s very energetic and once he relaxes, he’s known to be “quite the goofball.”

“Bernard merely needs the stability of his own home,” says one staff member. “He needs someone who can work with him on his terms and respect his need to take things slowly.”

If you are interested in adopting Bernard, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.