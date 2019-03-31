Kasa hopes you'll say, 'Mi casa es su casa' ('My home is your home')

The very attractive Kasa was born to a stray mother on an apartment balcony and came to ARK as a wee kitten. Though it’s a big step up from the balcony, she is now nearly 2 years old and still without a home. Why?!

We don’t know, but such is often the way of things. Not only is she pretty and has big expressive green eyes, Kasa is a charming mix of shy and stage ham. She should have been swept up long ago.

Kasa is a good size at 4 kilograms, though she would surely weigh much more if she had her way. Eating is her passion, as is vying for attention from the people she knows, trusts and adores. Kasa isn’t timid but she will take a bit of time to warm up to you, as is often the way with the offspring of street-wise cats. It’s a matter of street smarts and Kasa is smart enough to soon realize who has her back.

She also likes harmony and is nice to other cats. She shares her pen with a feline friend, whom she adores, but they’ll knock each other over in a mad rush for attention … or food. Keep your fingers clear!

If you are interested in adopting Kasa, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net