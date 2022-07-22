The Japan Times Cube Inc. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events broadcasted in Japan.

The English-language events invite readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury, a Senior Managing Director at Nomura Holdings, who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both domestically and abroad, sits down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. The Roundtable is held once a month.

For our special speaker, Mr. Rowbury will welcome Stuart Kay, Co-Founder & Managing Director of GreenPlace and innovator in ESG-driven value creation strategies for real assets.

<Overview>

Date and time: Friday, August 5, 2022

11:30 to 12:30 JST: Talk session

Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/3307535/

Participants: This event is a recording and not a livestream. A notification will be sent to participants when the recording is posted online.

Registration fee: Free

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published as an archive at a later date and will be introduced in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times. Roundtable is held in cooperation with Nomura Holdings.

Stuart Kay

Stuart Kay has over two decades of experience in business leadership within the real assets sector. He is an innovator in ESG-driven value creation strategies for real assets with a depth of experience in decarbonization and cost optimization across multiple asset classes.

He is Co-Founder & Managing Director of GreenPlace. Mr. Kay previously served as Director at KPMG, Co-Founder & CEO of PGA, Director & Head of Project Management – North Asia at Cushman and Wakefield, and Project Director at ISG.

His prior roles included project management, urban design and landscape architecture for both private practices and government. Kay is also a member of the Board of Directors at Sport and Sustainability International (SandSI) and is a published author in his fields of expertise.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Corporate Communications at Nomura Holdings. He has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo during the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. He headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Prior to joining Nomura in October, he was a freelance consultant to a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also a visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto and is on the Board of TELL, a suicide prevention and mental health NPO.

◾ The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

