How will foreign direct investment (FDI) levels for 2020 play out globally in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? It is a question being asked by government officials, policymakers, business leaders and relevant parties worldwide, with optimistic scenarios painting declines of about 30 percent.

Yet Malaysia, according to the World Bank’s Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, Ndiame Diop, is set to fare better than most. Although Malaysia is not alone in facing challenges resulting from the coronavirus, its economic foundations are strong.

“A diversified economic structure, a sound financial system, an effective public health response and proactive macroeconomic policy support have all helped soften (the virus’s) blow,” wrote Diop.