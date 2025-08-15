Japanese chefs making a name for themselves in Paris is not a new phenomenon. The city is filled with such talents plying their trade in everything from sushi bars to French fine dining. But two chefs have been in the spotlight recently after earning Michelin accolades and making history: Chizuko Kimura and Kei Kobayashi.

The 55-year-old Kimura, who runs the 10-seater Sushi Shunei, is the first female sushi chef in the world to earn a Michelin star. Her achievement, which she earned in March, comes on the back of a challenging journey to maintain the legacy of her late husband, Shunei Kimura, who opened the restaurant in 2021. He earned a Michelin star after only nine months of operation but passed away from cancer in June 2022 at the age of 65.

What’s more impressive is Kimura had no professional training as a chef before she joined her husband at Sushi Shunei: She was working as a Tokyo-based outbound tour guide and met Shunei in 2004 in Paris, who was working as a chef in a sushi restaurant. They married in 2005 and she moved to the French capital in 2008. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Japanese tourists stopped arriving and her work dried up, prompting her to help her husband open his own restaurant.