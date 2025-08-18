Junior high and high schools across Japan are reassessing rules that are now considered outdated or unreasonable with increased involvement of students when making changes.

While some teachers are cautious out of fear that relaxing the rules would result in more problematic behaviors among students, schools that have pushed ahead with the revision of what's referred to as "black rules" are seeing positive outcomes, including greater student confidence and stronger trust between students and teachers.

Among such schools is Yawata Junior High School in Nagoya, which encourages student initiatives on rule-setting and the planning of school activities.