Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed improved ties with China as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent escalated criticism of the South Asian nation over its purchases of Russian oil.

Modi said he’s looking forward to visiting China later this month — his first trip to the country in seven years — and meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Indian leader met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday in New Delhi. Wang was visiting India for the first time in three years.

"India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other’s interests,” Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday. "Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.”