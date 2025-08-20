Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Sunday to Aug. 28, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Iwaya will meet with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov respectively to boost bilateral ties with Japan.

The ministers will also discuss the "Central Asia plus Japan" dialogue ahead of a related summit meeting. The dialogue involves five Central Asian countries and Japan.

Then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had planned to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan last August but canceled the trip after the issuance of emergency information on a possible megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast of Japan.