The Japanese government plans to take steps to shorten long waiting lines at women's restrooms in fiscal 2026, according to a report.

In the year from next April, the infrastructure ministry will compile advanced solutions to congestion in women's rooms already in place at train stations and commercial facilities and drive the broad adoption of those measures in line with its proposal last month.

Under a budgeted program, it specifically aims to collect such successful cases as floor-by-floor digital vacancy signage and event venue bathrooms with variable walls that can satisfy demand from female visitors in cooperation with other relevant ministries.

Women's restrooms tend to see long lines due to their fewer toilets and longer use times, compared with men's rooms.

At a government meeting in July, the ministry also proposed to review the standard number of toilets per restroom and urgently urge builders of makeshift toilet facilities to flexibly cope with various situations.

Currently, there are guidelines on the number of toilets at public restrooms set by the health ministry and recommended by academics, respectively.

The infrastructure ministry is expected to launch a conference of parties concerned as early as September to create a single, non-binding guideline by March 2027, people familiar with the matter said.