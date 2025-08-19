Tokyo is the world’s best city to take a “workation,” or a working vacation, thanks to infrastructure for remote work, safety, culture and a new digital nomad visa, according to a new global ranking.

The annual Work from Anywhere Barometer survey compiled by the International Workplace Group, a Swiss-based firm that provides coworking and serviced corporate spaces globally, scored 40 different cities across various factors, including flexible workspaces, accessibility of digital nomad visas, quality of broadband and proximity to nature.

Tokyo topped the rankings for its “exceptional broadband speeds, transport infrastructure, safety, culture, and new digital nomad visa.”