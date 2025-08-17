Japan’s successful offer of state-of-the-art warships to Australia is seen as a "model" case for the future export of entire military systems, senior defense officials say, as Tokyo eyes Southeast Asian nations as possible destinations.

Australia’s decision to select a Japanese warship for its next frigate class has been “well received across Japanese industry, so we feel this will have positive ramifications and generate momentum as local companies look at the Mogami case as a model," a Defense Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Japan Times.

Canberra plans to buy 11 upgraded Mogami-class frigates, choosing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) over Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as its preferred partner to replace the Australian Navy’s aging Anzac-class warships in what is set to be Tokyo's largest-ever defense contract. The decision marked a breakthrough for Japan’s defense industry and helped erase memories of Tokyo’s failed submarine bid to Australia in 2016.