A government advisory panel on Wednesday suggested revisions to the country's system for romanizing the Japanese language based on the currently widely used Hepburn style.

The Council for Cultural Affairs included the suggestion in an advisory report submitted to culture minister Toshiko Abe the same day.

In 1954, the government released a Cabinet notice setting out the standard for the romanization system known as kunrei-shiki, in which the Japanese kana syllabary pronunciation of "chi" is spelled as "ti," and "fu" as "hu."