When Keita Imamura, 22, traveled to a remote highland village in northeastern India for two weeks in February 2024, he felt unusually nervous.

It wasn’t his first time abroad — he had visited other Asian countries as a tourist — but this trip was different for two reasons. Imamura, a Waseda University student, was part of an official delegation searching for the remains of Japanese soldiers who had fallen during World War II.

More personally, the region he was visiting was where his distant relative — a brother of his great-grandfather — died during the Battle of Imphal in 1944.