USTR urges Japan to make ‘unilateral concessions’ on beef imports to ease trade surplus

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer urged Japan on Wednesday to make “unilateral concessions” on beef imports in order to help reduce its trade surplus with the United States.

“I think in the areas like beef and the others, they ought to make some unilateral concessions — at least temporary concessions,” Lighthizer said at a hearing at the Senate Committee on Finance, prodding the world’s third-largest economy to further open its beef market.

“And I don’t quite understand why that doesn’t happen,” he said. “That’s a simple way to get that trade deficit down and doesn’t cost them anything.”

Lighthizer criticized Japan for posting a trade surplus with the United States “for decades,” but said that Tokyo does not seem to be interested in holding trade negotiations bilaterally with Washington.

In his Senate confirmation hearing in March, Lighthizer called Japan “a primary target” for greater market access for U.S. farm products.

Similarly, the Office of the USTR in March urged Japan to fully open its market to U.S. beef and beef products from “animals of all ages.”

In the 2017 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, the office called for removing the remaining part of the import ban Japan imposed in 2003 following the detection of an animal with mad cow disease in the United States.

Currently, Japan allows imports of U.S. beef and beef products from cattle less than 30 months of age slaughtered in the United States.