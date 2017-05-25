Beloved doll Licca-chan keeps spirits up in disaster-hit Fukushima

Long-popular doll Licca-chan has been a perennial favorite among tourists, drawing crowds of young fans, helping support the reconstruction of Fukushima Prefecture from the 2011 nuclear and earthquake-tsunami calamity.

With the visage of an 11-year-old schoolgirl, the dress-up doll first debuted in 1967 and is often touted as Japan’s version of the Barbie doll. She is also the star of a theme park opened in 1993 in rural Ono by the doll’s maker, Tomy Co.

During the Golden Week holidays earlier this month, Licca-chan Castle was packed with fans and their families.

The theme park is the embodiment of a dream by Yasuta Sato, Tomy founder and a native of neighboring Iwaki, to “show children the process of manufacturing.”

The castle not only showcases four generations of Licca-chan from the original model to her current incarnation but also allows visitors to observe the method by which doll craftsmen implant hair and apply details.

After passing through a new garden commemorating the doll’s 50th anniversary, visitors are greeted by a life-size Licca-chan.

Costumes are available for both adult and child visitors and some parents and children even wear matching dresses.

Chieko Aizawa, a 58-year-old woman who came to the castle with her granddaughter from Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, said she wanted to see the Licca-chan of her “own generation.”

The walls on the second floor of the building are covered with messages from visitors expressing encouragement and solidarity: “Stay strong, Fukushima,” and “Our hearts are with you.”

“At the time of the disaster, we were very worried about what would happen next,” said Yoshino Hakata, a 48-year-old staffer at the theme park.

Located about 40 km from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant, the castle was actually outside of the evacuation zone designated by the government after the 2011 nuclear crisis.

It therefore resumed operation about 50 days after the reactor meltdowns, but the number of visitors drastically fell to around 30,000 from about 100,000 a year, with many inquiring about radiation effects from the disaster.

To make visitors feel safe, the theme park set up an indoor play area and posted the measured levels of radioactivity around the facility every day on a blog.

Thanks to these efforts, the number of annual visitors has climbed to about 80,000.

“I am helped by children’s smiles. I feel rewarded for doing this,” Hakata said.

The castle had been strongly linked to the area even before the earthquake and nuclear disaster. In 1993, Licca-chan was appointed the “princess ambassador” for revitalizing the town with its graying population. In front of the theme park, illumination events have been held every year on a road named after the doll.

Following the nuclear crisis, the park opened free of charge so local children could have a safe place to play.

Licca-chan and her “family members” were also given special residence certificates by the town.

Those who contribute charitable donations to the town under the furusato nozei (hometown tax) program, can choose souvenirs including a Licca-chan doll wearing her pink dress.

The gifts have been popular, with only 45 dolls left as of Monday out of 500 gifts prepared since May 3. The national tax program allows people to make tax-deductible contributions to a prefectural or municipal government of their choice, usually for a gift in return.

“Licca-chan is an indispensable icon for the town. We want her to play active roles in various places,” said Yasuhide Akasaka, deputy head in charge of industrial promotion in the town.

The beloved character’s official name is Licca Kayama but she is better known to her fans and admirers as Licca-chan.