Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 75 points as the Golden State Warriors squeezed into the NBA playoffs on Tuesday with a pulsating 121-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

A thrilling play-in duel at San Francisco's Chase Center saw the Warriors hang on after a ferocious second-half fightback by Memphis, which trailed by as much as 20 points before rallying back to edge into the lead late in the game.

But just when Memphis threatened to pull off a famous victory, Curry stepped up with a huge 15-point fourth quarter to shepherd the Warriors to a win that sets up a first-round playoff series against No. 2 seed Houston.