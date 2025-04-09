Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 136-120 on Tuesday in a hard-fought battle that saw Luka Doncic controversially ejected in the fourth quarter.

Two days after suffering a 27-point defeat to the Lakers, the No.1-ranked Thunder avenged that loss thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander's 13th 40-point game of the season, with Jalen Williams adding 26 and Luguentz Dort 17.

The contest pivoted on the fourth-quarter incident that led to the Lakers' Slovenian star Doncic picking up a second technical foul and being tossed from the game.