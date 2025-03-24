Australian Open champion Madison Keys was dumped out of the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, falling 6-4, 6-2 to Philippine wild card Alexandra Eala, while Novak Djokovic earned a record-setting 411th ATP Masters 1000 level win.

For 19-year-old Eala, the upset victory over the American fifth seed extended her dream run in Miami, where she has now toppled two Grand Slam champions after beating 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

"I am just in disbelief," she told Tennis Channel. "I knew I could win from the start, but the chances were low given that she is a great player, but I think my belief and the trust I had in myself is what pushed me through."