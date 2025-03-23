Federica Brignone won the Alpine skiing World Cup overall title for the second time when the season-ending downhills in Sun Valley, Idaho, were called off on Saturday because of snow and wind.
The cancellation of the men's race allowed Marco Odermatt to add the discipline globe to his overall, super-g and giant slalom titles.
Last season, Brignone finished second in the overall, slalom and giant slalom standings.
