With Japanese superstars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs returning home for MLB’s Tokyo Series, they brought in tow with them more than just their fellow teammates.

They also brought legions of diehard fans, many of whom had never experienced Japan before and have been mesmerized by the food and cultural experiences on offer.

Fernando Brado lives in LA and goes to about 15-30 games a year at Dodger Stadium. He explained he was already coming to Japan for a personal trip, but when it was announced the Dodgers would be playing he planned the rest of his itinerary around it.