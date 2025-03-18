In a video posted by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ X account, pitcher Blake Snell walks toward the drinks section of a Family Mart and points up at a sign as the convenience store’s familiar jingle plays in the background. What caught his attention was a large ad featuring Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani holding a pair of rice balls as part of a campaign with the chain.

“I know that guy,” Snell says in the video.

The rest of the team is probably having a similar experience. Ohtani’s face is everywhere around Tokyo, on billboards, on bottles of tea and on countless other items. The Dodgers have explored various parts of the Japanese capital, and it's a safe bet that wherever each player went, Ohtani was not far behind in some form.