Shohei Ohtani is by far the most popular MLB player among Japanese fans, and it's no surprise that his Los Angeles Dodgers garner the lion's share of attention in the country when compared to the other 29 MLB clubs.

So there’s no doubt there will be plenty of proud supporters wearing Dodger Blue when the defending champions kick off the 2025 MLB season against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday.

But not everyone will be rooting for the Dodgers.