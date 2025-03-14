The Chicago Cubs plan to make the most of their time in Japan, both as a way to kickstart the push to reach the postseason and as a way to come together as a team.

As long as they get enough rest first.

“I’m sleepy,” said outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who along with Japanese teammate Shota Imanaga is one of the main attractions for local fans at the Tokyo Series, which will pit the Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers and their Japanese trio of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki at Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19 and mark the start of the 2025 MLB campaign.