World number one Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2 to lead a string of top women's seeds into the last 16 at Indian Wells on Monday.

Sabalenka said the unpredictable breeze on Stadium Court, coupled with the determination of her 62nd-ranked opponent, left her glad to emerge with the victory in an hour and 14 minutes.

"She played an incredible match," the Belarusian said. "The score looks easy, but it wasn't an easy match.