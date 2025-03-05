For decades, one of sumo’s most unique selling points has been its accessibility.

Contrary to foreign media’s ubiquitous framing of Japan’s national sport as a “secret world,” interaction between fans and wrestlers or stables has long been free, easy and commonplace.

However, a massive surge in inbound tourism over the past few years, sumo’s rapidly growing international fan base and the business realities of modern sport are putting pressure on long-held practices and norms.