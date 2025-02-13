Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will take time before deciding whether to end his glittering NFL career after enduring a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he said on Wednesday.

Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends to play in the NFL, discussed the topic of retirement while speaking on the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with older brother Jason — a former Eagles lineman who retired last year.

"I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road," Kelce said. "I'm kicking every can I can down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions.