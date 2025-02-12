Former England assistant coach Steve Holland won his first game in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos, beating China's Shanghai Shenhua 1-0 Wednesday to top the Asian Champions League East table.

Gareth Southgate's former right-hand man is in his first managerial position since 2008, following long stints as an assistant coach at Chelsea and England.

The 54-year-old enjoyed a successful debut at home with Yokohama, which had already qualified for the AFC Champions League Elite knock-out phase heading into its penultimate league stage game.