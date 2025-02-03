Boos rang out during the U.S. national anthem at an NBA game in Canada on Sunday amid anger over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on imports from the country.

A rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" sung before the Toronto Raptors' home game against the Los Angeles Clippers drew loud boos from Canadian fans at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The incident mirrored the response to the U.S. anthem at an NHL game on Saturday between the Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa's home crowd booed loudly during the U.S. anthem, before switching to rapturous applause for Canada's national anthem "O Canada."

The incidents appear to be linked to Trump's decision on Saturday to impose broad tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing a "major threat" from illegal immigration and drugs.

Canada said Sunday it would file a World Trade Organization claim against the tariffs and seek redress under a regional free trade deal.

Trump has also called for Canada to become a U.S. state, and repeated those calls on Sunday, claiming the United States pays "hundreds of billions of dollars" to subsidize its northern neighbor.

"Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable country," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st state."