The Lakers and Mavericks have sent the NBA world into a frenzy, with ESPN reporting early Sunday morning that the teams had completed a trade that will send Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas.

While the two stars are at the center of the deal, the Lakers will also get Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks will receive Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick, per the report.

ESPN reported that the Jazz are also involved in the trade and will get Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round draft pick via the Los Angeles Clippers from the Lakers. Dallas is also sending a 2025 second-round selection to Utah.