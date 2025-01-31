The Wallabies will start their 2025 end-of-year tour with an October test match against Japan in Tokyo, Rugby Australia said on Friday.

Japan's Brave Blossoms are coached by Eddie Jones, who took the role after leading Australia to a disastrous finish at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Locked in for Oct. 25, it is the sole fixture confirmed so far for Australia's upcoming northern hemisphere tour.

"The test match will also serve as excellent preparation for the Wallabies ahead of the Autumn Internationals in the northern hemisphere," chief executive Phil Waugh said in a statement.

It will be the first time the Wallabies have played the Brave Blossoms in Japan since 2021.

"We are both delighted and honored to welcome the Wallabies back to Japan for the first time since 2021," said Kensuke Iwabuchi, chair of Japan's rugby union.

Australia is currently preparing to host the touring British and Irish Lions in July.