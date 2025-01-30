Manchester City came from behind against Club Brugge to reach the Champions League knockout phase, where it was joined by Paris Saint-Germain, while Arsenal qualified directly for the last 16 in the final round of league-phase matches on Wednesday.
Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa also joined Liverpool and Barcelona in securing top-eight finishes to skip the new playoff round.
On a dramatic night in which only two of the closing 18 matches were dead rubbers, Man City got the win it needed to avoid an embarrassing exit with a nervy 3-1 victory over Club Brugge.
