Manchester City came from behind against Club Brugge to reach the Champions League knockout phase, where it was joined by Paris Saint-Germain, while Arsenal qualified directly for the last 16 in the final round of league-phase matches on Wednesday.

Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa also joined Liverpool and Barcelona in securing top-eight finishes to skip the new playoff round.

On a dramatic night in which only two of the closing 18 matches were dead rubbers, Man City got the win it needed to avoid an embarrassing exit with a nervy 3-1 victory over Club Brugge.