McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown expects Formula One to deliver a four-way championship battle this season and would also not be surprised if a rival team mirrors McLaren's rapid rise to the top.

The team based in Woking, England, was crowned constructors' champion last season for the first time in 26 years and after coming back from fourth overall in 2023 and fifth in 2022. In 2017 McLaren was ninth.

The 24-race campaign also saw seven different drivers, from four teams, each win at least twice.