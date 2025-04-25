Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda has proposed a buyout of supplier Toyota Industries Corp., people familiar with the matter said, seeking to consolidate his grip on Japan’s biggest business empire as a wave of merger and acquisition activity roils the country.
The proposal values Toyota Industries, which makes looms for textile manufacturing as well as parts for Toyota’s cars, at ¥6 trillion ($42 billion), one of the people said, a premium of 40% over its closing stock price on Friday.
Toyota Industries, the company founded by Toyoda’s great-grandfather Sakichi Toyoda that ultimately birthed the world’s No. 1 carmaker, has formed a special committee after receiving the proposal and hired advisers to review its viability, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.