Japan has upped the pace on stimulus measures to address the potential economic fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, with policy details announced Friday for boosting domestic spending and shoring up corporate balance sheets.

Five areas of focus were outlined in the emergency stimulus package: strengthening the consultation framework for affected businesses, assisting companies with their cash flows, ensuring employment retention, stimulating consumption and enhancing industrial competitiveness.

In a ministerial meeting on tariff responses on Friday morning, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed ministers to get ahead of potential problems and ensure effective implementation of the policies.