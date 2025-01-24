Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his sizzling Australian Open run with a 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 victory over American No. 21 seed Ben Shelton on Friday to reach a second straight final at Melbourne Park and book a meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Sinner's victory made the 23-year-old the youngest man to make multiple finals at the Australian Open since Jim Courier in 1992-93 and kept alive his dream of becoming the first Italian to lift three Grand Slam singles trophies.

"I'm happy to be back in the final again," said Sinner, who had to overcome a cramp in the third set.